sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 19:31 IST, October 12th 2024

Adi Shankaracharya Trailer Launched On Dussehra In Presence Of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The Art of Living launched the trailer of its very first Web Series Production Adi Shankaracharya in the presence of global humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Adi Shankaracharya Trailer Launch on Dussehra
Adi Shankaracharya Trailer Launch on Dussehra | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:31 IST, October 12th 2024