Ajaz Khan Unfazed By House Arrest Controversy, Host Of Lewd Reality Show Continues To Spread Obscenity On Social Media

Ajaz Khan seems completely unaffected by the growing outrage and the legal actions against the lewd reality show House Arrest, which he hosts. The show streamed on the Ullu app and on YouTube and was based on the premise of a set of contestants locked in together and required to perform a series of explicit tasks. Clips from the show featuring outrageous language, sexual innuendoes and outright explicit content went viral online, receiving massive backlash and calls for action. Consequently, the app took down all episodes of House Arrest, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ajaz Khan and the CEO of Ullu, Vibu Agarwal, on May 9.

Despite the mounting troubles, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant continues to post brazen content on his social media account. The matter first came to light on May 1, but Ajaz Khan has not stopped promoting the show on his Instagram account since then. On May 2, he rehshared a clip from the show on which he could be seen depending hois show against allegations of it promoting ‘soft porn'. In the series of the next stories, he continued to promote his show.



Also Read: House Arrest Controversy: Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Munawar Faruqui Bashed For Promoting 'Soft Porn' On OTT

On May 3, he reshared a video of himself shirtless, seemingly from a workout. He shared the video along with a sexually abusive word and issued a threat to people who are 'jealous' of him. He has not even removed the promotional material for the show House Arrest, and continues to encourage people to watch the new episodes.

A screengrab of Ajaz Khan's post | Image: Instagram

FIR lodged by VHP, Ullu app takes down House Arrest, and NCW summons Ajaz Khan

Amid Ajaz Khan's impudence, several complaints have been filed against him for promoting ‘vulgar and sexual content' in the name of entertainment. On May 3, a FIR was lodged against him in Mumbai following the complaints of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The host, among others, has been booked under Section 296, 3 (5) of BNS, Section 67 67 (A) of the Technology Act and Sections 4,6, and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

On May 2, the National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly condemned the contents of the show and summoned Ajaz Khan along with the Ullu app owner. Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, NCW shared a post that reads, “NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent. CEO and host summoned on May 9.”