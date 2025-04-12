sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 12th 2025, 18:21 IST

Latest K-Dramas On OTT: When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab, Karma, More Series To Binge-watch On Viu And Viki

The vibrant world of K-dramas has something to offer everyone this year, with shows like ​Karma, Crushology 101 and The Potato Lab among others.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Popular K-dramas of 2025 you can binge-watch on OTT
Popular K-dramas of 2025 you can binge-watch on OTT | Image: Instagram

Whether you love rom-com or suspense, every show promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference. Here’s the list of popular shows available to binge-watch on various OTT platforms in India.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs, proving love endures across time.

Where to watch: Netflix

Newtopia

Park Jung Min and BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s zombie drama Newtopia, premiered on February 7, 2025. Set in a dystopian Seoul, the thriller follows a couple as they reunite to confront a viral outbreak that has transformed the city into a battlefield overrun by zombies.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Potato Lab

The Potato Lab tells the story of Mi-kyung’s life, whose potato-focused world changes when she meets the practical Baek-ho, sparking a spiralling romantic comedy about healing and growth.

Where to watch: Netflix

Way Back Love

Way Back Love is based on the novel A Week before I Die by Seo Eun-chae. The coming-of-age romantic series tells the story of Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo appears before her as a grim reaper.

Where to watch: Viki

Crushology 101

Crushology 101 tells the story of Bunny who is surrounded by five attractive boys after breaking up with her dark first love.

Where to watch: Viki

Karma

Karma tells the story of lives of 6 people become entangled in ill-fated relationships.

Where to watch: Netflix

Catch Your Luck

Catch Your Luck tells the story of about a landlord and real estate agent who try to navigate their life in earning more and becoming wealthy.

Where to watch: Viki

Published April 12th 2025, 18:20 IST

