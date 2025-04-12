Latest K-Dramas On OTT: When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Potato Lab, Karma, More Series To Binge-watch On Viu And Viki

Updated April 12th 2025, 18:21 IST
Whether you love rom-com or suspense, every show promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference. Here’s the list of popular shows available to binge-watch on various OTT platforms in India.
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs, proving love endures across time.
Where to watch: Netflix
Park Jung Min and BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s zombie drama Newtopia, premiered on February 7, 2025. Set in a dystopian Seoul, the thriller follows a couple as they reunite to confront a viral outbreak that has transformed the city into a battlefield overrun by zombies.
Also Read: Has Mahesh Babu Taken A Break From SSMB29 Shooting? Namrata Shirodkar's Tuscany Diaries Hints At Actor On Vacation
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Potato Lab tells the story of Mi-kyung’s life, whose potato-focused world changes when she meets the practical Baek-ho, sparking a spiralling romantic comedy about healing and growth.
Where to watch: Netflix
Way Back Love is based on the novel A Week before I Die by Seo Eun-chae. The coming-of-age romantic series tells the story of Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo appears before her as a grim reaper.
Where to watch: Viki
Also Read: The Vickyfication Of Hathi Ram Choudhary: Jaideep Ahlawat Casts A Spell With Cool Dance Moves In Jewel Thief Song Jaadu
Crushology 101 tells the story of Bunny who is surrounded by five attractive boys after breaking up with her dark first love.
Where to watch: Viki
Karma tells the story of lives of 6 people become entangled in ill-fated relationships.
Where to watch: Netflix
Catch Your Luck tells the story of about a landlord and real estate agent who try to navigate their life in earning more and becoming wealthy.
Where to watch: Viki
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 12th 2025, 18:20 IST