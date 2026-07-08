Made in India: A Titan Story Team Reunites For Multi-Season Business Family Saga Titled The Tatas

Made in India: A Titan Story, starring Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, earned widespread praise. Following the success of the web series, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Pictures have once again teamed up to narrate the story of a legendary business family that has been participating in nation building for three generations now. The makers have announced a multi-season drama adapting Girish Kuber's book The Tatas.

All about the upcoming multi-season series The Tatas

The multi-season drama will chronicle the architecture of a family whose corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs, and philanthropic institutions became deeply intertwined with the birth and evolution of modern India. Rather than restricting the narrative to corporate boardrooms, the series intends to operate as a deeply intimate character study of visionary leaders balancing immense personal conviction with the socio-political shifts of a changing nation, read a press note.

The series will structurally chart the four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, tracing how each generation introduced foundational pillars to the Indian landscape:

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Generation I: The Founder (Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata)

The series will explore Jamsetji’s fiercely nationalistic vision to gift India three vital assets: independent heavy industry via Tata Steel (establishing Asia’s first integrated steel plant), indigenous luxury hospitality via the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903, and world-class scientific research, which laid the framework for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Generation II: The Consolidators (Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata) & Lady Meharbai Tata

This era follows the gruelling execution of Tata Steel amidst global imperial scepticism, the creation of Tata Hydro-Electric Power, and the establishment of the foundational Tata Trusts, pioneering systematic philanthropy in India.

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Generation III: The Moderniser (J.R.D. Tata)

Spanning over half a century of leadership, this chapter will capture J.R.D. Tata pioneering Indian aviation with Tata Airlines (later Air India), establishing Tata Motors (TELCO) to build India's transport infrastructure, and incubating the birth of the global tech revolution with the launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1968.

Generation IV: The Globalist (Ratan Naval Tata)

The leader who took the Indian empire to the global stage. This final arc will chart the aggressive modernisation of the conglomerate, tracking high-stakes international acquisitions alongside consumer breakthroughs like Titan rewriting the Indian lifestyle landscape.

Karan Vyas returns as a screenwriter

Vyas received widespread acclaim for anchoring the emotional and historical weight of A Titan Story. So, for the multi-season series, he has been locked to adapt Kuber's book for the screen. The project moves Vyas from a single-brand focus to a massive historical canvas spanning over a century of Indian history.