Baahubali The Epic On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of 3 Hour And 40 Minute Long Prabhas Starrer

Baahubali The Epic On OTT: A decade after the blockbuster success of Baahubali, the SS Rajamouli directorial was released on the big screen again on October 3. This time, the two-part saga was released as a single film, titled Baahubali: The Epic. The combined runtime of the two Baahubali movies was nearly 5.48 hours, but the team, headed by Rajamouli, worked on a new cut that brought down the runtime to around 3 hours and 40 minutes. After the successful re-release of the movie, the epic is now ready for its streaming journey.

Baahubali: The Epic hit the big screens in October 2025 | Image: X

A Christmas gift from Netflix

Baahubali: The Epic will begin streaming on Netflix from December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The streaming platform has not officially announced the news on its social media accounts, but fans of the franchise shared a screengrab of the notification from the Netflix app. X (formerly Twitter) is filled with posts about anticipation for the movie's streaming.

It currently remains unknown how many languages the movie will stream in. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to have subtitles on its streaming debut. The OTT premiere of the movie comes as good news for people who missed watching Baahubali: The Epic on the big screens. Otherwise, fans of the movies can stream both parts of the franchise seperately on Sony Liv and Jio Hotstar.

Baahubali The Epic at box office

Baahubali movies are directed by SS Rajamouli | Image: X

Just like the original films, Baahubali: The Epic was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on the big screens. Upon its release, the film grossed a total of ₹39.47 crore in India. While the numbers appear low, it was considered staggering since the movie was essentially a re-release. Overseas, Baahubali: The Epic raked in ₹12.25 crore, taking the film's total collection to ₹51.72 crore.



