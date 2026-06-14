Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sumit Suri, See Adorable Annoucement Post

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram account to share a post announcing the birth of her baby girl. The actress shared the post with a simple photo of a pink rose. The post mentioned that the baby girl arrived on June 13.



Surbhi shared the post with the caption, “Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.” Social media users, fans of the actress and industry insiders took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages to the new parents. Kishwer Merchant, Hina Khan, Aashka Goradia, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Shaaein Malhotra, Simar Kaur and Jayna Tida were among the first few celebrities to wish Surbhi and Sumit.



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When Surbhi Jyoti announced her pregnancy

In February this year, Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. She posted an adorable photo of her and Sumit's legs, with a tiny pair of baby shoes placed sweetly between them. "Our greatest adventure begins, Little Love, arriving this June," she captioned the post. Shortly after Surbhi announced the good news, her fans and members of the film and TV industry flooded the comment section with best wishes.



Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with Sumit Suri in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 27, 2024. Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi had shared the stunning pictures from her wedding and wrote in the caption, "Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024". On her wedding day, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga and completed her look with elaborate gold jewellery, while Sumit complemented her well in a white ethnic ensemble. The wedding ceremony was held at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.



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