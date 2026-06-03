Dhurandhar The Revenge Raw And Undekha On OTT: JioHotstar Announces Exact Time Of Digital Premiere And Streaming, Know The Difference

The countdown has begun for the OTT release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid unprecedented hype, the raw and uncut version of the Aditya Dhar directorial will begin streaming on Jiohotstar. The streamer shared the exact date and time of the film's release; however, it comes with a unique twist.

Will Dhurandhar 2 release on JioHostar on June 4 or June 5?

On June 2, JioHotstar confirmed that the raw and uncut version of the Ranveer Singh starrer will stream on the platform. However, as per the announcement, the digital premiere of the movie will be on June 4, while it will stream on June 5. The difference between the two has left netizens puzzled.



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Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on June 4 on JioHotstar at 7 pm. This would be a one-time viewing experience, similar to a theatrical run. While it might not incur an extra cost, the print of the movie will not be available once the almost 4-hour-long film concludes. Consequently, if a person logs into the streamer at 8 PM on June 4, instead of getting to watch the movie from the beginning, they will get to see it from the 1-hour mark.

From June 5, the 24*7 streaming of the movie will begin. This will kick in at midnight, which means fans of Dhurandhar 2 can catch it at any time, as per their convenience, from midnight tomorrow. This is a unique OTT debut which was never been seen before in any other project.



Also Read: What If Dhurandhar Flopped?: Excel Boss's Sharp Question To Ranveer

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An OTT release like no other