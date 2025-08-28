Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Amid Positive Reviews, Gujarati Horror Drama Mints Over ₹1 crore, Hindi Version Contributes Signficantly

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: In a time when regional movies are asserting dominance at the ticketing counter, the Gujarati horror film has become no exception. Released on August 27, the blockbuster success of the first part and the Hindi remake, Shaitaan, added to the buzz around the movie that features the original cast, including Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala. The sequel is off to a great start and is likely to witness further growth with a positive word of mouth over the weekend.

How much did Vash Level 2 mint at the box office on day 1?

The eerie Gujarati horror film opened to a decent ₹ 1.27 Cr at the domestic box office. While the original version of the film drove major business (₹0.82 Cr), the Hindi version has also contributed significantly. The dubbed version of the film, titled Vash Vivash 2, has raked in ₹45 lakhs on day 1 of release. As per Sacnilk, the movie has the potential to fetch big numbers in Hindi. The numbers, while minuscule, are impressive for the national collection for the dubbed version of a Gujarati film. With the upcoming weekend and a pan-India visibility, Vash 2 is likely to witness potential growth nationwide.



