Netflix Draws Massive Backlash, 'Casteism' Accusations Over Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Title And Teaser

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat is among the many titles debuting on Netflix India in their 2026 slate on February 3. The first look of the movie and the title were unveiled by the steamer at the Tudum event. A short while after the reveal, the movie invited the wrath of netizens over ‘community vilification’, prompting calls for a boycott and legal action on Netflix.

Netizens threaten legal action, ‘boycott Netflix' echoes over Ghooskhor Pandat title

The cop thriller, Ghooskhor Pandat, features Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a rogue police official. The movie is written by Neeraj Pandey and is directed by Ritesh Shah. The first look features the actor as Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat among peers, who has a reputation for being corrupt and morally bankrupt.



The title and a dialogue in the movie have drawn backlash for allegedly propagating ‘anti-Hindu’ sentiment and for the ‘vilification’ of the Brahmin community. Critics highlight irony since Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee are Brahmins themselves. Social media netizens have demanded that the makers change the title before release. Several other netizens have threatened to cancel their Netflix subscriptions or take legal action against the streamer if the movie remains unchanged. Since the release of Ghooskhor Pandat's first look, there have been 16.5k posts about the movie promoting Brahmin stereotypes. As the backlash gains traction, Netflix or the team from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer is yet to respond.



