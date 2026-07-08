Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer To Debut On Netflix On...

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: The comedy drama features Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens on May 15 and is all set to make its OTT debut nearly 2 months after release. The comedy film received a decent reception at the box office upon release.

Where and when to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do online?

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will stream on Netflix. The streamer is yet to announce the same on its social media platform; the film has begun appearing on the streamer's upcoming titles listing. As per the listing, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will begin streaming on the platform from July 10, Friday.

Upon release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was criticised over its infidelity plot. Despite the mixed reviews, the Ayushmann Khurrana-led sequel minted ₹51 crore at the box office in India. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a sequel to the 2019 film, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do appears on Netflix listing | |mage: Screengrab

Directed by Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and BR Studios.

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The lead cast spoke to ANI about the film's take on relationships and shared details about their characters, saying the story balances humour with emotional depth. Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 classic Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ayushmann shared, "In my childhood, I used to sing the song 'Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye'. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I really loved it. It was an organic transition for me."Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a 'trapped husband.' "The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film," he added.



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