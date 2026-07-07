Supergirl On OTT: Flop DC Studios Superhero Movie Locks Streaming Date A Month After Release

DC Studios' Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, may be headed to OTT just a month after its theatrical release. The movie follows Superman, which is directed by James Gunn and released in 2025. However, the fate of Supergirl has been unlike Superman, which was a box office success.

Supergirl is heading towards a disastrous $150 million global finish. The budget of the film is pegged at over $250 million, including the cost of promotions. It is said that DC Studios will lose over $100 million on Supergirl, despite studio head James Gunn teasing a major role for the character in the DCEU. Gunn is currently busy with the filming of Superman: Man Of Tomorrow, marking the return of David Corenswet in the titular role. Nicholas Hoult will also reprise the role of the antagonist Lex Luthor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Supergirl will stream from July 28. The movie arrived on the big screens on June 26. Supergirl will become available on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV. The movie is expected to be offered for both digital rental and purchase.

Supergirl is said to have cost makers over $100 million in losses | Image: X

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. The film is inspired by the acclaimed comic storyline Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow and follows Kara on an emotional and violent intergalactic journey. The cast also includes Jason Momoa, David Corenswet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley and Emily Beecham. The movie has received poor reviews and that has affected its theatrical run. Alcock first featured as Supergirl in Superman. Krypto, the alien dog, was also introduced to the franchise in last year's release.