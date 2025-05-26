'Salman Khan's Biggest Blunder' Sikandar Lambasted After OTT Premiere, Netizens Troll Movie For Half Baked-Action, Poor Acting, Lazy Writing

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar debuted on Netflix on May 25. The film was poorly reviewed by critics and cinegoers alike upon its theatrical release, and the digital debut is no different. Social media users who watched the OTT premiere of Sikandar took to their accounts to solidly troll the film and critique the performance of the actors.

Salman Khan's Sikandar panned after OTT release

Social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their reviews of Sikandar after it premiered on Netflix. Most comments surrounding the film were critical of the script, performance and plot of the movie. Echoing the same comments that the film received on theatrical release, netizens pointed out that the movie is one of Salman Khan's most shoddy works, coupled with lazy writing and subpar screenplay.



A screngrab of Sikandar reviews on X



X users have dubbed Salman Khan's Sikandar as his biggest ‘blunder’. Some even argued that the actor has grown old and is not suited well in action roles which require agility from his end. Netizens have also sharply criticised his romantic angle with a much younger Rashmika Mandanna. Fans of the actor have also admitted that Sikandar is lukewarm when compared to the actor's previous releases such as Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



The box office collection of Sikandar was in itself a testament to Salman Khan's declining stardom. The AR Murugadoss directorial amassed a total of ₹110.1 crore in India, despite being an Eid release. The actor, seems to be privee to the recent debacle. As a result, he met with his irate fans following the film's release.