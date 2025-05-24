Sikandar OTT Release: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Premiere On Netflix, Netizens Say 'Abhi Bhi Time Hai Delete Kardo'

Sikandar OTT Release: The Salman Khan headliner was far from the Eid gift that the actor's fans expected from him. The film hit the big screens on March 30, coinciding with the Eid holiday. After an underwhelming run at the box office, the movie is all set to make its digital premiere.

Sikandar OTT release: When and where to watch the Salman Khan movie online?

On May 24, Sikandar makers announced the OTT debut of the film. Keeping up with the eight-week gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere of the film, the AR Murugadoss directorial will stream from May 25. The movie will land on Netflix.

Sharing the official announcement of the film's digital premiere, the streamer wrote, "Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne. Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix." The announcement was shared with a new poster of the film.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

However, fans and social media users did not show much excitement about Sikandar's OTT release. Those who caught the movie in the theatre advised others to skip streaming it on OTT. A comment read, “I am a Salman Khan Fan ❤️ but this movie Please nooooooo 🙏🏻” Another read, “Bhai koi rupee Dega phir bhi na Dekhunga”. Others attacked the streamer by sharing that they should have rather released a new series than spent money on Sikandar.

Sikandar's underwhelming performance at the box office