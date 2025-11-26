Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Starrer

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari On OTT: The Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie performed lower than expected at the box office. The movie also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, and netizens heaped praises on their performance.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released on October 2 I Image: IMDb

When to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on OTT?

On November 26, Netflix announced the premiere of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Taking to their official account, the streamer announced “Muhurat nikal gaya guys 🥳Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix.”

Social media users who missed watching the movie took to the comment section to share their anticipation for the film. A user commented, “Here for the climax with Rohit and Prajakta! Hooted the loudest while watching in theatres.” Another comment read, “So excited to watch this, made me laugh so much the first time.” A user also wrote, “Can’t wait to re-watch on Netflix!!”



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was an average grosser at the box office

While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to lukewarm collection despite being released on a holiday. As per Sacnilk, after 7 weeks of release, the movie has amassed a total of ₹61.85 crore.



