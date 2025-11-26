Updated 26 November 2025 at 16:00 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Starrer
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari On OTT: The Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer will begin streaming on Netflix after its theatrical release on Dussehra.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari On OTT: The Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie performed lower than expected at the box office. The movie also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, and netizens heaped praises on their performance.
When to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on OTT?
On November 26, Netflix announced the premiere of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Taking to their official account, the streamer announced “Muhurat nikal gaya guys 🥳Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix.”
Social media users who missed watching the movie took to the comment section to share their anticipation for the film. A user commented, “Here for the climax with Rohit and Prajakta! Hooted the loudest while watching in theatres.” Another comment read, “So excited to watch this, made me laugh so much the first time.” A user also wrote, “Can’t wait to re-watch on Netflix!!”
Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Gets Called Out For Abusive Rant Against Influencers
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was an average grosser at the box office
While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to lukewarm collection despite being released on a holiday. As per Sacnilk, after 7 weeks of release, the movie has amassed a total of ₹61.85 crore.
Also Read: Smriti-Palaash Relationship: Love Story That Began As A Secret Romance
Advertisement
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The film revolves around two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle their old romance, leading to a series of funny mix-ups and new relationships. The film faced a stiff competition at the box office from Rishab Shetty's action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1, which released around the same time and has been performing well in several regions.
Also Read: 'Heartbroken' Euphoria Postpones Delhi Concert Over Rising AQI
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 16:00 IST