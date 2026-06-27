We’re Writing Furiously: The Family Man Creator Raj Nidimoru Shares Hot Update On Season 4

The Family Man is among the most popular Hindi OTT series. It debuted its first season in 2019 to rave reviews. Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, earned high praise for creating this edgy and humour-filled espionage series that focusses on Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), an officer of Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency, while he hides his identity from his family and shields them and the country from threats.

The Family Man cast expanded in the second season, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped in to play the role of Raji, an LTTE militant. Season 2 debuted in 2021. In season 3, released in late 2025, the focus shifted to infiltration and political issues in North East India. Jaideep Ahlawat entered the picture as the villain, Rukma. Since the story ended on a cliffhanger, fans are eagerly awaiting updates about season 4 of The Family Man.

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The Family Man series is created by Raj & DK | Image: YouTube

Raj spoke about the development of season 4 and the team's plan to take the story forward. He told Variety India, "We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our minds, the central narrative had reached a logical point. Only Srikant Tiwari’s journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we’re writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story."

The last season of The Family Man also featured Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo role. The Vikram star brought back his cop character Michael from Farzi in The Family Man and helped rescue Srikant in a pivotal moment in the story. Fans are awaiting more of this crossover as The Family Man inches towards its fourth season. Currently, Raj & DK are also working on season 2 of Farzi, which will mark the return of Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles.