Will Satluj Be Re-Released On OTT? Zee5’s Latest Statement Promises ‘Every Possible Avenue’

Following the release and the removal of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj, the streaming platform Zee 5 has shared another statement. In the fresh announcement, the streamer assured movie watchers that they are trying to bring back the biographical drama on the platform and urged users not to resort to watching the pirated version of the movie. Sharing their official statement on July 6, the steamer wrote, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you."

The statement from Zee 5 comes after a massive online outrage over the abrupt removal of Satluj from the platform. For the unversed, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, silently debuted on the OTT streamer on Friday, July 3 and was removed on Sunday, July 5, until further notice.

Lead actor of the film, Diljit Dosanjh, took to his Instagram account to claim that the removal of the film does not come as a surprise to him. Addressing the row, the singer-actor shared, "I thought the film might get banned when offices open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening. That's why we couldn't promote the movie. If we had promoted it, the film would definitely not have been released at all."



Also Read: Why Is Everyone Talking About Satluj? The Real-Life Story

He expressed confidence that his fans and those interested in the film's content must have already downloaded it. He added, “It’s good that you downloaded it. I already gave a heads-up about this earlier. I saw this coming already. Always listen to my hints."

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Zee5 statement on the removal of Satluj

Announcing the removal of the movie from the platform, the streamer said on Sunday night, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling can inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives. In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Zee5 refrained from revealing the real reason behind the removal of the movie from the platform and hinted at its possible comeback soon.



Also Read: Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Explosive True Story Behind Satluj