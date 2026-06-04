Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's AA23 Shelved 2 Months After Announcement? Here's What We Know

It appears as if director Lokesh Kanagaraj sidelined his famed LCU after Leo (2023). First, he announced his movie Cooliw with Rajinikanth, which released last year to mixed response. After its run, Lokesh was expected to kickstart the long-awaited Kaithi 2 with Karthi, but he announced AA23 instead with Allu Arjun. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the untitled project was greenlit with a teaser. Its tribal setting left fans excited and wanting for more. The makers also shared that AA23 would begin rolling this year. However, so far, there has been no update regarding its shoot.

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Meanwhile, for the past couple of days, rumour mills are abuzz with speculation that AA23 with Lokesh stands shelved. It has been reported that creative differences between Allu Arjun and the director led to the movie hitting a pause. In fact, it was also claimed in media reports that Mythri Movie Makers has even stopped funding the planned film's pre-production as star Allu Arjun was dissatisfied with the script. Reports of a rift between the Pushpa star and Lokesh also started circulating online, leaving fans disappointed.

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Lokesh is currently prepping for AA23 | Image: X

New reports have started circulating about the status of AA23. It is now being stated that the project marking Allu Arjun and Lokesh's maiden collaboration is progressing as planned. Allu Arjun is currently working on Atlee’s fantasy action drama Raaka, and after completing it, he will join the sets of AA23.

Raaka also stars Deepika Padukone. Atlee has previously directed Deepika in his blockbuster hit Jawan (2023) in a cameo role, but in his new film, she plays a much bigger role. High-end VFX and a fresh storyline and setting are said to be the mainstay in Raaka. This project is backed by Sun Pictures.