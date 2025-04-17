Ransom Canyon X Review: Josh Duhamel Starrer Netflix's Western Romance Opens To Glowing Response From Netizens

Ransom Canyon show starring Josh Duhamel in key role finally premiered on streaming giant Netflix today, ie, on April 17. Soon, viewers took to social media platform to give their verdict about the family drama.

Netizens react to Ransom Canyon show

Netflix’s show Ransom Canyon showcasing love, emotions and about family has made it a topic of discussion for online community. One user wrote, “I’m already in love with this show, I knew it would win me over and I’m also already obsessed with Lucas and Lauren”.

Another user wrote, “wait why’d i just find out reid is davis’ son FUCKSKJSJDJ lmao them being on the losing side of their respective love triangles is a family thing #ransomcanyon”.

“Startet to watch Ransom Canyon. Only one episode in but this series has the potentioal to get me hooked. Someone else watching #ransomcanyon”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “jack talking about his chemistry with marianly oh i am so seated for them #ransomcanyon”.

All about Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon is all about the contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loved of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas hill country.