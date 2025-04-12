The Last Of Us 2 Early Reviews: Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey's Show Is 'An Emotional Rollercoaster Ride' And 'F***ing Insane'

American post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us Season 2 is set to premiere on OTT platform tomorrow, ie, on April 13. However, fans who had the opportunity to watch the show took to social media to share their verdict.

Fans’ reaction to The Last Of Us Season 2

Soon after the screening of the show, fans took to social media platforms to applaud the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starrer and said how insane it was. One user wrote, “My short review of #TheLastOfUs Season 2: GIVE ME SEASON 3 NOW. Also, the longer ramblings of a big fan”.

Another user wrote, “I have seen all episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 twice. While I have some problems with small changes it makes from the game, this is a season that rips your heart out, puts it back in, and then tugs it back out again. Brilliantly executed.

“#TheLastOf Us season 2 is an emotional rollercoaster that honors season 1 while introducing our new favourite character”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “The Last Of Us Pt II is one of my favorite games ever, but its potent emotional beats are watered down in a rushed second season. It's a story that needs room to breathe, but there's no time to catch your breath with this one”.

All about The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us is based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. It is the series to set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and collapses society.