The Last Of Us Season 2: Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey Show To Stream On JioHotstar, Know Premiere Date And Time

Updated April 12th 2025, 21:08 IST
The Last Of Us is an American TV series, which is based on video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Ever since the first part released in 2013, the show has garnered the cult classic status. Know all details about the second season's release date and timings to watch it in India.
The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be available to watch on streaming platform JioHotstar from April 14 onwards. The show will likely premiere at 12 AM (IST).
Even before the premiere of the second season of the show, the makers have already confirmed the renewal of the third season. In an interview with Variety, creator of the series Craig Mazin said that he made second installment with the goal of making something which he could be proud of. He also revealed that the end results have even surpassed the ambitious goals set by him.
The Last Of Us, which premiered on January 15, 2023, received critical acclaim from critics and audience as well. The show bagged several accolades including eight Primetime Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations. The other awards include BAFTA, Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror, American Cine Editors, Cinema Audio Society, USA and Directors Guild Of America, USA among others.
The Last Of Us is created by Craig Main and Neil Druckmann for HBO. The series is set twenty years into a pandemic caused by mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and causes the collapse of society. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in key roles. Apart from the duo, in the second season, the series will feature Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabriella and Spencer Lord among others.
