The Last Of Us Season 2: Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey Show To Stream On JioHotstar, Know Premiere Date And Time

The Last Of Us is an American TV series, which is based on video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Ever since the first part released in 2013, the show has garnered the cult classic status. Know all details about the second season's release date and timings to watch it in India.

When will The Last Of Us will be available to watch in India?

The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be available to watch on streaming platform JioHotstar from April 14 onwards. The show will likely premiere at 12 AM (IST).

The Last Of Us available in India | Source: Screengrab from OTT platform

The Last Of Us renewed for season 3?

Even before the premiere of the second season of the show, the makers have already confirmed the renewal of the third season. In an interview with Variety, creator of the series Craig Mazin said that he made second installment with the goal of making something which he could be proud of. He also revealed that the end results have even surpassed the ambitious goals set by him.

Accolades achieved by The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us, which premiered on January 15, 2023, received critical acclaim from critics and audience as well. The show bagged several accolades including eight Primetime Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations. The other awards include BAFTA, Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror, American Cine Editors, Cinema Audio Society, USA and Directors Guild Of America, USA among others.