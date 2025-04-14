The Last Of Us Season 2 X Review: Netizens Call Pedro Pascal's Show 'Bleak' And 'Garbage'

American post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us Season 2 finally premiered worldwide on April 13. However, soon after the release of Pedro Pascal starrer, fans’ excitement died down and gave mixed reviews.

Netizens react to The Last Of Us Season 2

Soon after the premiere of the show on streaming platform, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “#TheLastOfUs S2 premiere delivered… starts a little different from the game but has a lot of Part 2.. Abby is here… Ellie and Joel are not in good terms ( play the game ) the school part is pretty good and Joel therapy so good… can’t wait for more”.

Another user wrote, “The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere Review: Woke Dumpster Fire THE LAST OF US SEASON 2 premiered tonight -- and it's complete garbage! We give it a 1/10. It's more Hollywood garbage pushing an agenda at the expense of story. Crappy writing and even crappier characters. Let’s see. In the first five minutes, we have Abby wanting revenge, but the white guy in her group wants to crawl away and run. Then it shifts to 90 lb. Ellie fighting a 200 lb. white dude — and she somehow manages to beat him up.” The caption further read, “We’re not done yet. It turns out Joel is in therapy. He also cries. Another old white dude doesn't like Ellie and Dina hooking up. David Zaslav also cut the budget so we don't get to see the only cool scene.”

“So I have decided I’m not gonna post any of my reviews for season 2 of The Last Us only because I know how divided people are about part 2", wrote the third user.

Another X user expressed the feeling by sharing a gif and wrote in the caption, “Last of us season 2 about to begin. Sorry for the spoilers #lastofus2”.

Another social media user wrote, “The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 Review (spoiler free)…Some interesting world building added but quite a few unnecessary and inexplicable changes to the source material that damage characterization. A weaker start than last season, but hopefully it’ll get on track. 6/10”.

All about The Last Of Us Season 2

The Last Of Us is an American TV series, which is based on video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Ever since the first part released in 2013, the show has garnered the cult classic status. The series is set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and collapses society.