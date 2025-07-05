Criminal Justice Season 4 Success Bash: Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Barkha Singh And Others Attend, Inside Videos Go Viral

Criminal Justice Season 4 Success Bash: The cast and crew of the series came together to celebrate the excellent reception. The success bash was held a day after the final episode of the courtroom drama premiered. The show has received an overwhelmingly positive critical response, and so the actors rejoiced in celebration.

Criminal Justice Season 4 cast and crew celebrate the show's success

On July 5, the cast of the show assembled at a fine dining eatery in Mumbai for the success bash of Criminal Justice. Pankaj Tripathi is basking in the good reception of Criminal Justice as well as Metro…In Dino. The actor donned his signature simple look comprising of a blue shirt and black pants. One of the clips of the actor from the evening is now going viral on social media. In the video, he could be seen waiting patiently as an elderly lady queues up and opens her phone for a selfie with him. The Mirzapur fame stood quietly in the rain and chuckled when the woman said, “I will show this picture to my daughter." Pankaj Tripathi's humility has once again won hearts on the internet.

Surveen Chawla, who is gaining praise for her appearance as Anju Nagpal in the drama, also attended the bash. The actress donned a black and white striped top and matching check skirt for the celebration. She also paired the look with a matching heel. In a light-hearted moment with the paparazzi stationed outside the diner, the actress asked a cameraman if he had seen the final episode of the show. When the media personnel denied citing schedule issues, she jokingly said, “Abhi tak nahi dekha (Have not seen it yet)? No picture for you." The moment is now doing the rounds on social media.



