Cringe, Nauseating: Netflix Show Desi Bling Gets Brutally Trolled, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Starrer Makes It To Internet's Hate Watch List

The Internet has got a new show to ‘hate watch’ after Netflix drops fresh episodes of the spinoff series, Desi Bling. Set within one of Dubai's most elite Desi social circles, the series features a dazzling mix of spectacle, status, and unapologetic luxury. From extravagant lifestyles to high-stakes social dynamics, Desi Bling offers an unfiltered look at a world where opulence knows no bounds. While most characters appearing in reality TV are lesser known in the world of glamour, the show also features celebrity couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Visuals of the couple getting engaged at the end of the series began doing the rounds online, adding to the hype for the series. While there is a massive buzz around Desi Bling, not all the talk is good. Social media users who caught the early episodes of the show took to their accounts to share their brutal reviews of it.

‘Cringe', ‘tacky', ‘mindless', ‘over the top’, and ‘nauseating’ are the words being used for the show online. A section of the internet has argued that the show is ‘so bad it's good’. It has also made it to the list of ‘hate watch’ shows.



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Most reviews about the show talk about its content and the surprisingly ‘backward’ practices by the ultra-rich. Some even called out the patriarchal setups and characters normalising infidelity. However, the maximum hate was targeted towards Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

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The celebrity couple is no stranger to reality shows and got together after their appearance on Bigg Boss. Karan is also seen in other popular shows such as Roadies and Love School. Despite the popularity, the couple is being bashed online for their presence on the show.



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Desi Bling follows a curated circle of Indian business leaders, television personalities, and social figures navigating life at the top tier of Dubai society. While the series thrives on glamour, it also hints at the personal stories, rivalries, and relationships that unfold behind the scenes of wealth and status. All episodes of the show are streaming on Netflix.



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