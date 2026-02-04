Dearest Gentle Readers, Mumbai Police Have A Bridgerton-style Message For You

The first part of Bridgerton season 4 was released on Netflix on January 29. Since then, fans of the series have only been discussing on social media. With a gripping plotline and an intense mid-season finale, netizens are exchanging notes on the first half of the show until the release of the remaining episodes on February 26 (ET). Known for their penchant for combining pop culture with important messaging, the Mumbai Police also hopped on to the Bridgerton hype to share a safety message.

Mumbai Police channel their inner Lady Whistledown

‘Dearest Gentle Readers', these 3 words can grab the attention of any Bridgerton fan from miles away. Seemingly aware of the craze, the official handle used the opportunity to hop onto the trending topic to deliver an important message on cyber safety. On February 3, the official account of Mumbai Police shared a letter, typed as the famous Lady Whistledown's newsletter.

The contents of the letter read, “Lady Whistledown's Society Papers Extraordinary People. Extraordinary News. Dearest gentle readers, as you navigate the digital ballroom, we hope you don't fall for the wrong masked guests. Warm regards, Mumbai Police.” The post was shared with the caption, "Alluring appearances can be deceptive. Not every masked guest deserves a dance. Not every mask is magic."



Also Read: Netflix India Slate 2026: Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Gandhari And More

The message was shared as a part of the digital awareness campaign to caution their followers against misdoings and crimes that take place over the internet. The integration of social messaging with pop culture received a massive thumbs-up from netizens. Fans of the series took to the comment section to praise the social media team handling the Mumbai Police account. Within hours of uploading, the post had 264 comments and 19.6 k likes, the highest among most recent posts on the account.

Advertisement

This is not the first time the Mumbai police has used a trending topic to promote important messages. Previously, the account has reiterated safety guidelines by using Priyanka Chopra-Sunil Grover's viral Kapil Show track, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar dance and even Frankenstein.



Also Read: Yami Gautam Rounds Up The Cast Of Dhurandhar 2? Here's What We Know