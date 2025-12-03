FRIENDS Leaving Netflix Soon Has Sent Netizens In A Meltdown, But Here's How You Can Still Watch The Show On OTT

The beloved web show FRIENDS is currently streaming on Netflix in India and select countries. However, now the show is leaving the platform soon, sending fans into a complete meltdown. The show has been a comfort watch for several people who use it as a background for having their meals or having a chat with friends.

FRIENDS is leaving Netflix, but you can watch the movie on Prime Video

The departure of FRIENDS from Netflix has appeared as a personal loss for several people. Fans of the show took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their strong reactions on the show leaving Netflix. A comment read, "Hi

@netflix I saw that Friends is leaving the platform, and I just wanted to share how much this show means to me. It’s the series I turn to when I’m happy, sad, stressed, or celebrating something. Watching Friends while eating my favourite dinner is one of my small joys in life."

Another person wrote, “You cannot take friends off Netflix. It is my anti-depressant at night. Every night without fail, I watch it." Some even tagged the streamer, threatening to cancel their subscription if the show leaves the platform. A user wrote, “Sorry but @netflix needs to sort this out. Why the hell are they getting rid of Friends and Big Bang Theory. I’m cancelling my Netflix subscription as soon as they’ve gone. Nothing else that’s half decent on there!”

Not just FRIENDS, Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother are also expected to leave the platform soon. However, if you are a FRIENDS fan, you can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.



