sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:18 IST, September 5th 2024

IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: Netizens Call Out Netflix For As New Disclaimer Features Only In India

IC814 The Kandahar Hijack Controversy: The web series premiered on Netflix has run into trouble for whitewashing terrorists' images and distortion of facts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The aircraft flew to Dubai and finally to Kandahar, where the negotiations took place.
The aircraft flew to Dubai and finally to Kandahar, where the negotiations took place. | Image: IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:18 IST, September 5th 2024