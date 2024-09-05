Published 22:16 IST, September 5th 2024
Ishaan Khatter Calls Hollywood 'Radically Different' From Bollywood At The Perfect Couple Premiere
Ishaan Khatter made his Hollywood debut with the mini-series The Perfect Couple headlined by Nicole Kidman. It premiered on Netflix on September 5.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ishaan Khatter at The Perfect Couple premiere in London | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:16 IST, September 5th 2024