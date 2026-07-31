Lock Upp 2 vs Alliance Prize Money: Ahead Of Grand Finale, Know How Much Winners Of These Reality Show Will Take Home

Lock Upp 2 and Alliance have entered the finale week of their run. Both shows have dominated social media discourse ever since their release. The grand finale of both shows will conclude in the coming week. In the weeks following their premiere, both Lock Upp 2 and Alliance have been pitted against each other with social media users debating which one is better. As both shows near finale, know whose winner will take home greater prize money.

What will Lock Upp 2 winner get?

The Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show streams everyday on Netflix at 8 PM. Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola are among the finalists of the show. The winner will be declared on the final judgment day, which will stream on Netflix a week later.

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will take home a cash prize of staggering ₹1 crore. This is a steep increase from the first season of the show. Premiered in 2022, Lock Upp season 1 streamed on MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.Stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show and took home ₹20 Lakhs as cash prize.

How will the winner of Alliance be decided?

Streaming on Prime Video, Alliance new episodes are available only on the weekdays at 12 PM. The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu and has had a similar six-week run. Even though the core of the show is based in forming strategic alliances and proving loyatly to a group, the winner of the show will be only contestant.



Also Read: Lock Upp 2: Farah Khan Or Riteish Deshmukh, Who Gets Paid More?

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In Alliance, whoever emerges as the Ace in the final week of the show will take home the prize money. While the winner's sum has not been officially announced, it is being reported that the winner of Alliance will win ₹50 Lakh prize money.