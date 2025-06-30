Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: Netflix Announces New Series Starring Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: July is shaping up to be a good year for binge watchers and cingegoers with a bunch of new titles being announced for the month. Netflix's official Instagram account shared the announcement of a new mystery series, Mandala Murders. The gripping thriller from Yash Raj Films (YRF) will stream on Netflix from July 25.

Mandala Murders teaser raised intrigue

The makers of Mandala Murders released the teaser for the series in February this year. The 1 minute 30 seconds teaser shows Vaani Kapoor's character as a detective. She is accompanied by Gullak fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta. The investigating officers land in a quaint hill town to uncover a heinous killer who has been wreaking havoc among the residents.



In their findings, the officers unearth shocking secrets and a sinister plot orchestrated by a secret society. Touted as the first of its kind, a mythological crime thriller, Mandala Murders will feature a world where ritualistic killings are a century-old practice. From the teaser, Surveen Chawla seems to play the role of the antagonist. A mystery remains around Shriya Pilgaonkar's character.



What did Vaani Kapoor say about her character in Mandala Murders?

Vaani Kapoor, who is seen mostly in romantic roles until now, is taking on an action-packed role in the upcoming series. Speaking about the project at a Netflix event, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress said, “It’s the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment. I've never done action, crime, or thriller genres. I'm excited that I got this opportunity." She added, “This is the first time I've had the opportunity to get into the psyche, navigating through a maze of intrigue and suspense. It was edge of the seat... like what will happen next... that kind of a series."



