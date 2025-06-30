The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Priyamani Starrer Series Online

The Good Wife OTT Release Date: The American courtroom drama is all set to get another adaptation. Headlined by Priyamani, the series will mark her Tamil web series debut. The show will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 4.

DYK Priyamani's The Good Wife was made in Hindi as The Trial starring Kajol

Priyamani's upcoming series is the official adaptation of the American drama with the same title. The same show was adapted in Hindi with the title The Trial, headlined by Kajol. The Hindi version of the courtroom drama also premiered on JioHostar in July 2023.



Also Read: F1 Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Vs Maa Weekend Box Office: Audience Picks...

The series follows the life of a high-profile couple whose life turns upside down when the husband is involved in an explosive scandal. Priyamani will feature in the role of a season advocate who is forced to get back in the court when her husband lands in serious danger. Sampath Raj will be seen in the role of the husband in the show. Priyamani's character is shown to fight tooth and nail to clear her partner's name from the scandal while handling her children and their family's reputation.



Also Read: Maa Box Office Day 3: Kajol's Film Falls Short Of ₹20 Cr Opening Weekend

The Good Wife streaming details

Announcing the streaming of The Good Wife, the official account of Jio Hotstar shared a post of the actress with the caption, “Don’t miss the hearing on 4th July #HotstarSpecials #GoodWife streaming from July 4 on #JioHotstar". The Good Wife will also stream in Telugu on the platform. The makers of the show released the teaser on July 12, and it received a positive response. Fans of Priyamani expressed excitement for the series.