Mistry OTT Release Date: Ram Kapoor's OCD Detective Series Launching on JioHotstar

Ram Kapoor's Mistry OTT Release date: The Indian adaptation of the popular American series Monk is all set to begin streaming soon. The show is headlined by Ram Kapoor along with Mona Singh, Kshitish Date, Shikha Talsania, and Deepak Dhar. Mistry will begin streaming on JioHostar from June 27.

Mistry trailer gets thumbs up from netizens

The makers of Mistry released the trailer of the show on June 9. In the 1 minute 45 seconds clip, Ram Kapoor appears as Armaan Mistry, a genius detective who solves complex crimes while battling his problem with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). His condition makes him eccentric to the other members of the Mumbai police department. Despite the oddities, Armaan's unique approach to his work and spot-on identification of the victims of crime leave the top cops baffled. Shikha Talsania appears in the role of Sharanya, Armaan's assistant, and Mona Singh plays top Mumbai officer, Sehmat.



As soon as the makers released the trailer, social media users took to the comment section to share their first review of the same. While some immediately drew comparisons with Monk, others lavished praise on the Mistry trailer. Fans of Ram Kapoor heaped praises on his comeback as the eccentric cop. Netizens expressed their excitement at watching the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame in a new avatar.



Mistry riddled with controversy