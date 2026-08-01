Musafir Cafe Book vs Series Ending: Here's All The Changes Made In The Netflix Version Of Chander-Sudha-Preeti Story

Musafir Cafe premiered on Netflix on July 24. Since then, the Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana show has dominated social media discourse. While one section of the internet debated about the show's ending, others discussed how the series vastly differs from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel the show is based.

Musafir Cafe ending explained (Spoilers ahead!)

Musafir Cafe seems to have struck a chord among the viewers. There is extensive social media discussions over Chander's (Vikrant Massey) choice between Sudha (Vedika) and Preeti (Mahima). Set in Bhopal and Mussoorie, the Netflix show follows the lives of three strangers whose paths cross in unexpected ways. The story jumps between time to show the audience the love stories of Chander with Sudha in the past and Chander with Preeti in the present. The slow-burning drama largely sets the premise in the first 6 episodes before rushing to the ending in the final two episodes.

The one question that lingers throughout the runtime of Musafir Cafe is whether Sudha will ever make a comeback in Chander's life, and if she does, will he leave Preeti to choose her? The end somewhat gives clarity to these questions. Sudha does come back in Chander's life (they meet at Musafir Cafe). But, whether he chooses her and leaves Preeti is left unclear, setting a strong possibility for a second season. The ending of the Netflix show is open-ended and leaves room for imagination.



Also Read: Musafir Cafe Is Real! Filming Location Of Netflix Show Revealed

How does Musafir Cafe book end?

Unlike the series, Divya Prakash Dubey's novel clearly ties the story to give it a proper end. In the book too, Sudha and Chander are shown to be separated for a long time before reuniting at Musafir Cafe. However, in the novel, Sudha's pregnancy alarm is not false. However, she does hide this fact from Chander and lies to him about having an abortion.

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Unwilling to conform to tradtional marriage instituition, in the novel Sudha finds success as a lawyer and raises her son alone. Even though the characters meet again later in life and Chander is introduced to his son, the romantic reconcilation between Sudha and Chander does not happen.