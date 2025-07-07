Panchayat Season 5: Sachiv Ji Ki Sagai Hogi Ya Admission? Fans Begin Guessing Game As Prime Video Announces Release Date

Updated 7 July 2025 at 15:54 IST
Good news for Panchayat fans! Makers of the popular slice-of-life drama have confirmed that the fifth season of the show is in the works. Panchayat season 4, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in their pivotal roles, just premiered on Prime Video on June 24. The wait for the next season has been shortened as the makers confirm season 5 in 2026.
On July 7, the official account of Prime Video confirmed that Panchayat season 5 is in the works. Sharing a poster of the series, the streaming platform mentioned that the fifth season will premiere in 2026. The caption along the post reads, “Hi 5. Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye".
Also Read: Panchayat's Rinki Aka Saanvika Reveals Not Being Comfortable Kissing Jitendra Kumar: It Felt Awkward…
Fans of the show expressed excitement for the new season and made speculations about the plot in the comment section. A commend read, “ab ya toh sachivji ki sagai hogi ya admission”. Another user wrote, “Please bring Damad ji as well in next season. We missed him in S4” A user mentioned, “Excited to welcome 2026 asap" A fan wrote, “Humlog pehle se saaj-dhaaj ke baithe hain” Another excited viewer of the show commented, “Wowww greatest news thanks prime video".
Also Read: Will There Be Season 5 Of Panchayat? Cliffhanger Ending Of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Starrer Explained
Also Read: Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta And Raghubir Yadav To Tackle New Challenge In Phulera, Release Date Out
All 10 episodes of Panchayat season 4 began streaming on Prime Video on June 24. Politics took centre stage in the show this season as Phulera geared up for the Pradhan election. Maju Devi and Kranti Devi locked horns as the Pradhan seat was up for grabs. Sachiv Ji battled his dilemma of leaving Phulera after securing the 97th percentile in his CAT exam. The mystery of who shot Brij Bhushan also became a talking point on the show. As the season wrapped up, Kranti Devi and Bhushan camp won the Pradhan election by a small margin of votes. The Sansad convinces a reluctant Prahlad to contest Vidhayaki elections. How the Manju Devi camp reacts to losing the Pradhaan position, how Prahlad contests Vidhyaki election and whether Abhishek leaves Phulera or not will likely become the crux of the next season.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 7 July 2025 at 15:54 IST