Panchayat Season 5: Sachiv Ji Ki Sagai Hogi Ya Admission? Fans Begin Guessing Game As Prime Video Announces Release Date

Good news for Panchayat fans! Makers of the popular slice-of-life drama have confirmed that the fifth season of the show is in the works. Panchayat season 4, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in their pivotal roles, just premiered on Prime Video on June 24. The wait for the next season has been shortened as the makers confirm season 5 in 2026.

Panchayat season 5 to release in 2026

On July 7, the official account of Prime Video confirmed that Panchayat season 5 is in the works. Sharing a poster of the series, the streaming platform mentioned that the fifth season will premiere in 2026. The caption along the post reads, “Hi 5. Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye".



Fans of the show expressed excitement for the new season and made speculations about the plot in the comment section. A commend read, “ab ya toh sachivji ki sagai hogi ya admission”. Another user wrote, “Please bring Damad ji as well in next season. We missed him in S4” A user mentioned, “Excited to welcome 2026 asap" A fan wrote, “Humlog pehle se saaj-dhaaj ke baithe hain” Another excited viewer of the show commented, “Wowww greatest news thanks prime video".



How did Panchayat season 4 end?