‘Panchayat Sunta Hai Ki Nahi?’ PM Modi Recreates Iconic Moment With 'Binod' At Republic Summit | Watch Viral Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Republic Summit 2026 held on June 22 in the National Capital as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance at the event were actors Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, who co-star in the much-loved series, Panchayat. Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi briefly met the cast members for a light-hearted conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later shared a video of the warm interaction, which has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Prime Minister was seen greeting the actors and jokingly asking, "Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?" The remark drew smiles from those present and quickly caught the attention of fans online. Sharing a glimpse of the interaction on Instagram, PM Modi captioned the post, "Binod Se Kuch Baatein.."

The video, posted on June 23, has already garnered 24.6 million views, 1 million likes and over 7,000 comments on Instagram. The creator of Panchayat, TVF, took to the comment section to write, “Loving this unexpected meet-cute of the year.” Actor Ashok Pathak commented, “Iss prem aur ashirwad ke liye tahe dil se abhar (hugely grateful for the love and blessings).” The actor also reshared the video on his social media platforms.

The official account of The Viral Fever (TVF) also shared videos of the cast's appearance at the Republic Summit and their interaction with PM Modi.



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Not just Panchayat actors, bigwigs from all walks of life graced Republic Summir 2026. The event, which came at a pivotal moment of India's defining rise on the global stage, was centred around the theme, ‘Great Power India: Nation First’. Influential voices from all spheres of society reiterated this and highlighted India's unwavering commitment to putting national interest at the heart of every decision, every policy, and every ambition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote at the summit. The event hosted a diverse array of speakers, including influential political leaders such as Piyush Goyal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with industry innovators like Sridhar Vembu and Sundeep Sikka. From the world of glitz and glamour, actors Anil Kapoor, Ram Charan and the cast of Panchayat took the stage. Padma Shri Hariharan mesmerised the attendees at the summit with his soulful melodies.



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