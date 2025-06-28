The Traitors Finale On OTT: Winner Of Prime Video's Drama Reality Show Will Be Announced On...

Updated 28 June 2025 at 14:31 IST
The Traitors Finale OTT Release Date: The first season of the reality show has earned a great response on social media. The makers have already confirmed that the second season of the show is in the works. The finale of The Traitors will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 3.
Developments in The Traitors happen more frequently than the users expected. With elimination murders taking place every day, several participants have been shown the exit door on the show. The grand finale of The Traitors will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 3 at 8 p.m. New episodes of the show stream every Thrusday. Fans are highly anticipating the new season of the show.
The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the game show hosted in more than 30 countries. The first season of the reality show featured 20 celebrities from all walks of life. Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Nikita Luther, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed were a part of the first season of the show.
As per the latest updates, inmates correctly named Elnaaz Norouzi as the traitor in the circle of Shaq, leading to her elimination. Purav Jha, who is now the sole traitor in the show, chose to recruit Harsh Gujral as his co-traitor. The duo together murdered Jannat Zubair, leading to her elimination. This left the inmates puzzled about the traitor, and they wrongly named Anshula Kapoor, who was also eliminated later. The next episode of The Traitors will be the season finale.
