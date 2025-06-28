The Traitors Finale On OTT: Winner Of Prime Video's Drama Reality Show Will Be Announced On...

The Traitors Finale OTT Release Date: The first season of the reality show has earned a great response on social media. The makers have already confirmed that the second season of the show is in the works. The finale of The Traitors will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 3.

When and where to watch The Traitors Grand Finale

Developments in The Traitors happen more frequently than the users expected. With elimination murders taking place every day, several participants have been shown the exit door on the show. The grand finale of The Traitors will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 3 at 8 p.m. New episodes of the show stream every Thrusday. Fans are highly anticipating the new season of the show.

More about the first season of The Traitors

The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the game show hosted in more than 30 countries. The first season of the reality show featured 20 celebrities from all walks of life. Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Nikita Luther, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed were a part of the first season of the show.



Also Read: Aamir Says 'Forget Sitaare Zameen Par Earnings' Amid Bad Box Office Run