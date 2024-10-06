sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |

Published 23:18 IST, October 6th 2024

Zendaya Confirms 'Time Jump' In Euphoria Season 3, Says Character Will Move Out Of High School

Zendaya will reprise the role of Rue Bennett in the HBO show in its third installment. She teased that the upcoming season will have a time jump.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A scene of Zendaya's from show Euphoria
A scene oA scene of Zendaya's from show Euphoriaf Zendaya's from show EuphoriaA scene of Zendaya's from show Euphoria | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:18 IST, October 6th 2024