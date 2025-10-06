Pawan Singh Receives Massive Backlash For Sending Brand New SUV To Actress Anjana Singh Amid Abandonment Allegations By Wife Jyoti Singh

Pawan Singh's personal life has been making headlines for the past few months. He has been embroiled in controversy ever since his wife Jyoti Singh accused him of abandonment and infidelity. On Sunday, she shared a video on her Instagram account in which police officers could be seen escorting her out of the Bhojpuri singer's house. In the video, Jyoti threatened to commit suicide, alleging that her husband, Pawan Singh, of cheated on her and abandoned her.

Amid this, Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh took to her Instagram account to flaunt the swanky car given to her for a ride by Pawan Singh. In a video, she shared clips of driving the SUV and also added that she had only requested the singer for a drive in the car, and he sent it over to her in an instant. Expressing her gratitude, she shared in the video, “Gaadiyan toh sab ke paas hai lekin dil sab ke paas nahi hai. Maine bas request ki aur aapne nayi gaadi bhej di pick karne ke liye. Kehte hai na, ‘Doston ka dost aur yaaron ka yaar, one and only Power Star.’ Main jaa rahi hu Pawan ji ki brand new gaadi drive karne."

The post was shared by Anjana in a collaboration with Pawan Singh. Social media users took to the comment section to slam the singer. ‘Unfollow Pawan Singh’ echoed in the comment section with a user writing, “Who is not able to respect his wife? What will he do to others?" Some netizens also demanded Pawan Singh be banned.



Also Read: Bhojpuri Mein Kaam Karne Ke Side Effects: Anjali Raghav Condemns Pawan Singh's Lewd Act At Lucknow Event, Says 'Same Chiz Haryana Mein Hui Hoti Toh...'

The backlash comes after Jyoti Singh posted a video on her Instagram account claiming that she was not allowed inside her husband's home. She shared that she had come to visit Pawan Singh and his family on the insistence of society, but she was being escorted to the police station. The officials, also featured in the video, clarified that there is no FIR registered against her, but she has just been summoned for questioning as legal proceedings are ongoing from both parties.



Also Read: Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Threatens 'Self Immolation' In 'Final Plea' After Video Of Stree 2 Singer Inappropriately Touching Anjali Raghav Goes Viral