Retro Vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya Or Nani Who Reigned Supreme On First Weekend?

Retro and HIT 3: The Third Case both hit the big screens on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. The films have been holding steady at the box office and have been attracting audiences to houseful theatres since their release. At the end of the first weekend, the Nani starrer HIT 3 has emerged as the audience's first choice at the big screens.

HIT 3 registers a slight dip in business on Sunday

HIT 3 released on May 1 and opened to a staggering ₹21 crore. The film was certified an ‘A’ adult-only certificate by CBFC due to gore violence, limiting the film's audience to non-families and people over 18 years. Despite the limitation, the Nani headliner has smashed all records at the box office.



On Friday, HIT 3 raked in ₹10.5 crore, followed by ₹10.4 crore on Saturday. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the actioner has collected ₹8.45 crore on Sunday. However, the numbers are expected to increase a little after considering the late hour shows. The Nani starrer has wrapped up the first weekend with a decent ₹50.33 crore in domestic collection.

Retro, starring Suriya, falls a little short of ₹50 crore weekend

Retro, too, opened to a raging start at the box office. The Suriya starrer is directed by Kartik Subbaraj and received mostly positive reviews from critics and cinegoers alike. The movie opened to a decent ₹19.25 crore in India and since then registered a decline.