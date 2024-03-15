Advertisement

In an age where strict adherence to tried and tested formulas to create box office success has become the norm, there is something appreciable about storytelling that attempts to swim against the current. Director Sudipto Sen's latest offering Bastar: The Naxal Story aims high but misfires on several counts.

Advertisement

Hot Take

In a promotional interview during the run up to Bastar: The Naxal Story's release, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had categorised the film as cinema highlighting human tragedy, and not necessarily political tussle. While this statement for a film based on the premise of Naxalite stronghold may feel like a complete overreach, Sudipto Sen actually manages to strike the balance. The characters - thanks to sturdy performances - manage to rise above the looming Naxalite context.

Advertisement

Does Bastar: The Naxal Story live up to the hype?

Save for a few scattered interviews, not much was done to market the film in the run up to its release. That being said, Bastar, despite its wildly different premise, carries the blueprint of a Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma collaboration.

Advertisement

In many ways, the film is a spiritual sequel to Sen's newfound lease of life as a director and Adah Sharma's capabilities as a film lead.

Advertisement

Adah Sharma levels up her acting skills

Despite being the face of the 2023 blockbuster The Kerala Story - its long running box office collections flying in the face of this derivation - Adah Sharma was quite the sore spot in the 2023 release. Its mammoth success stands attributed to the compelling premise coupled with Sen's direction, something that Sharma's inexperience could not make a dent on.

Advertisement

Bastar, however, is a completely different story. Sharma takes the lead, this time, as Inspector General Neerja Madhavan. Pregnant, but stronger for it, Neerja accurately embodies the aura of a government official who potentially holds the key to a violence-free Bastar.

Advertisement

There is appreciable pause in her gait and a weight in her dialogue delivery, reflective of the effort put in by the actress. She does occasionally stumble, treading too close to the line of making her performance caricature-like, but the growth from last year as a performer is noticeable.

Advertisement

The supporting cast deliver praiseworthy performances

Raima Sen comes as a complete surprise in Bastar. She plays the face of the intellectual mafia, with ease, using societal status and academic prowess to further dunk Bastar in blood. Vijay Krishna steals the show as Jantana Shahi Government front man Lanka Reddy. He is ruthless, unapologetic and unrelenting.

Advertisement

While Adah Sharma officially leads the film, Indira Tiwari is the face of Bastar as a tribal woman turned Salwa Judum Special Police Officer after her husband is hacked to death for hoisting the Indian tri-colour. Kishore Kadam and Anupam Joardar are equally effective in their minimal but crucial roles.

Advertisement

Bastar's screenplay is its true hero

Right off the bat, Bastar's script relies on too many monologues. While the drama that a well-placed and effectively timed monologue can add to a film is undisputed, the reliance on the same in Bastar is slightly heavy. However, some moments do tend to stick out for the impact they create, the dialogue "death is never defeat in the business of revolution" being one of them for its multi-pronged attack.

Advertisement

Yashpal Sharma's closing statement's in court, highlighting the hypocrisy in recruiting Dalits in the name of BR Ambedkar only to train them to tear into the constitution penned by the very same man, is another key moment from the film.

Advertisement

Watch it or skip it?

Politics is complex. Political ideology is even more overwrought. Notwithstanding personal leanings, from the perspective of cinema, The Kerala Story trio have delivered wholly on their brand of cinema, the tone for which was established with their 2023 blockbuster release.

Advertisement

Bastar, however, is best avoided if you cannot stomach extended sequences of slow-burning brutality and violence.

Advertisement

Bottomline

Adah Sharma's acting has matured. Sudipto Sen has clarity in his direction. The writing of Bastar is an asset though the multiple monologues tend to become a little too factually tedious.

Advertisement

Rating: 2.5/5