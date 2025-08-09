Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Steal The Spotlight On Mumbai Streets As They Go Out On A Drive Together | See Video

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently spotted out and about in the city just enjoying a drive in Mumbai. Both the actors were dressed in white and seemed to be in a chill mood. The video also shows Ahaan stopping to oblige a fan asking for a selfie for which he posed with a big smile. He also did not forget to thank the fan who seemed elated to meet the young star. While Aneet, who sat beside Ahaan in the car, did not take a picture, she too was beaming with joy with all the love and attention that the fans of the film are showering on them.

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the lead pair of the recent musical-romance film Saiyaara which is on the brink of becoming one of the most successful love stories and film in general that Bollywood has ever made. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has catapulted the young actors into overnight superstardom with Saiyaara grossing close to 500 crores on the global box-office and is still going strong giving tough competition to other movies in the theatres.