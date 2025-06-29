Shattered Parag Tyagi Immerses Wife Shefali Jariwala's Ashes, Family Consoles Her Grieving Mother

Shefali Jariwala's family concluded her last rites today. Despite their repeated refusal, the paparazzi members kept following the grieving family at the crematorium. In the videos, the actress' husband, Parag Tyagi, could be seen visibly devastated as he immersed Shefali's ashes. He was accompanied by his family members, who consoled him as he broke down.

Bereaved Parag Tyagi is visibly heartbroken as he immerses Shefali Jariwala's ashes

On June 29, Parag Tyagi, along with his family members, arrived at the crematorium to collect the final belongings of his wife, Shefali Jariwala. In videos from inside the Oshiwara crematorium, the actor could be seen performing some rituals after her funeral. He could be seen performing the last rites as per the instructions of a priest.



The actor broke down inconsolably after exiting the crematorium. He could be seen holding on tight to a small pouch, which likely carried the belongings of his late wife. His family members were seen carrying him to the car as he broke down, wailing the loss of Shefali Jariwala.

The family then headed towards the Juhu beach where they immersed Shefali Jariwala's ashes. The actress's mother, Sunita, was seen breaking down as she bid a final goodbye to her daughter.



Parag Tyagi bids a final goodbye to his wife

Shefali Jariwala was laid to rest on June 28. The actress's funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends from the film and television fraternity. Visuals of Shefali's mother breaking down over the mortal remains circulated online. In another heartwrenching clip, Parag Tyagi could be seen bidding a final goodbye to his wife of 11 years. The actor was seen giving a kiss on the forehead while Shefali's body was lying on the pall.



