After Vijay, Trisha Set To Make Political Entry? Ghilli Actress To Reportedly Contest By-Polls For TVK From Tiruchirappalli East

After Thalapathy Vijay, reports claim that Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan is also eyeing her political debut. Regional media publications have claimed that the leaders of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are keen on the actress joining their party to contest the by-elections. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited from the party representatives as well as Trisha.

Will Trisha and Vijay make their political debut together?

The reports of Trisha contesting elections come after Vijay won from both the constituencies he contested in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections 2026. The actor emerged victorious from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. As per the law, he cannot keep both his seats and must vacate one of the constituencies within 14 days of the elections. Following his exit, a bypoll election will be held for the same seat.

As per reports, Vijay will retain his Perambur. Therefore, the actor is likely to resign from the Tiruchirappalli East seat. Allegedly, the party leaders are looking at Trisha to fill in for Vijay at the Tiruchirappalli East seat. However, the actress has shown no interest in politics previously.



Also Read: Vijay's Clip As 'Honourable CM Of Tamil Nadu' In Jana Nayagan Goes Viral

What's happening in Tamil Nadu?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay met the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai again today. This development unfolds amidst ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, following Vijay's meeting with Governor Arlekar on Wednesday. The TVK chief has staked a claim to form the government with the support of 113 MLAs through a post-poll alliance with the Congress. However, Vijay remains five seats short of the majority mark (118) in the 234-member assembly.



Also Read: GOAT Detail Goes Viral After Vijay's Victory In Tamil Nadu Elections

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When Trisha expressed a desire to become Tamil Nadu CM