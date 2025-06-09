Are Ravi Mohan-Keneesha Francis Expecting A Baby Amid His Ongoing Divorce Battle From Aarti Ravi? Singer Says, 'Everyone Will Know What Is True...'

Ravi Mohan's personal life has become a public chatter topic for months. The controversy began when the actor announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi. Shortly after, he appeared publicly with his rumoured girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, at a wedding. This led Aarti Ravi to write a lengthy note accusing him of abandoning her and their sons, leaving them in financial distress. Adding to this, bizarre rumours have making rounds for a few days that Keneeshaa might be expecting a child.

Is Ravi Mohan’s rumoured girlfriend Keneesha Francis pregnant?

Both, Ravi Mohan and Keneesha Francis avoid directly addressing these rumours, but Keneesha recently took a strong stance against the absurd claims, suggesting that she is pregnant.

According to Behindwoods TV, the singer-turned-therapist dismissed the assumptions. “Many people are saying I am pregnant. I have a six-pack. I am not pregnant," she stated firmly. Choosing to remain unbothered by the gossip, she added, “Whatever anyone says will eventually come back to them. Karma never misses. One day, the truth will be clear to everyone. Until then, eat biryani and rest."

Ravi Mohan dating-divorce controversy

The rumours around Ravi and Keneesha grew after they were seen at the Kundrakudi Temple, both wearing traditional attire and garlands—a gesture widely viewed as symbolic. This was their second public appearance together, following their presence at Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding, where they also appeared close.