Coolie Vs War 2 Clash: Aamir Khan Intervenes To Pull Strings For Rajinikanth Starrer After Film Loses Out On IMAX Screens?

Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2 will both hit screens on August 14. Premiering on the Independence Day weekend, both films have to fight tooth and nail to ensure maximum showcasing for a fruitful box office result. With both the films being made under the biggest production banners - Sun Pictures and Yash Raj Films, a silent screen war battle is silently brewing. Chatter in the trade circuits suggests that Aamir Khan, who will appear in a cameo role on Coolie, is putting his weight behind the Rajinikanth starrer for the premium showing of Coolie Hindi version.

Aamir Khan intervenes in Coolie's screening in North India

As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan has dialled the bosses at PVR-Inox to request ‘premium showcasing' of Coolie across the country. A source close to the development informed the publication, “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected." The insider in the know also claims that the Lagaan star has requested the multiplex chain to tie up with them for Coolie promotions. However, no official confirmation about this has been given by the filmmakers of either movie.



Coolie team's alleged rattled move comes after YRF secured IMAX screens across India for the exclusive showcasing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Earlier, promo material of Coolie also featured the format's logo. But the IMAX logo does not appear on the latest assets of Coolie, signalling that the film will not be available in the format. Sources close to the production had informed several publications that the movie makers of War 2 have already booked the IMAX screens across the nation for several weeks after the movie's release.



Will Coolie face a tough time at box office?