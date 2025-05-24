Did Ravi Mohan Defy Court Order Amid Divorce With Aarti Ravi By Sharing Cryptic Post About Her?

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have been making headlines for their messy divorce. Since announcing the separation, the estranged couple has been engaging in mudslinging on social media. Keeping this in mind, the Chennai High Court has directed both parties to refrain from making statements and allegations against each other on Instagram and other platforms. Amid this, the PS 1 actor has shared a post from his workout session.

Ravi Mohan shares cryptic post on Instagram

On May 23, the Madras High Court ordered Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi to refrain from making derogatory remarks against each other on social media. This came after Ravi Mohan filed a petition seeking protection from defamatory statements. Their divorce proceedings are currently ongoing in the court, and the hearing has been adjourned to June 12.



Also Read: Ravi Mohan's Messy Divorce To Cost Him A Jaw-Dropping Amount In Alimony?

After the court's directive, Ravi Mohan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself, seemingly from the gym. In the series of photos, he could be seen lifting weights as part of his workout. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, “Gotta keep going." While he did not mention his estranged wife in the post, social media users took to the comment section to blame him for the ongoing divorce.



Also Read: Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Blames His Girlfriend For Their Divorce

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi level serious allegations against each other

The controversy first erupted when Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife on social media, and she alleged that he did it without her knowledge. This led to a series of long, accusatory notes and cryptic notes on social media. Most lately, the actor shared that he has been physically, mentally and financially abused by his wife and her family throughout his marriage. He had previously alleged that his estranged wife was not allowing him to meet his sons.