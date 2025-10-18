Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Starrer Nears ₹20 Crore Mark

Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju feature in the Tamil comedy drama Dude. The film hit the big screens during the pre-Diwali period amid excitement among young audiences and started off good at the box office. However, due to the festive period, the footfalls are a little less than expected. Dude witnessed a slight jump in its collection on Saturday and will look to pick up again on Sunday.

Dude collection declines on day 2

Dude became the biggest opener for both Pradeep and Mamitha as it earned nearly ₹10 crore on day 1 in India. The biz picked up slightly on day 2 as the film collected over ₹10 crore. The two-day total in India is ₹19.75 crore. Sunday numbers need to touch double digits again for a healthy total in the opening weekend. The worldwide collection of Dude for the opening day was ₹22 crore gross, according to Mythri Movie Makers. "The DUDE DIWALI BLAST takes off on a BLOCKBUSTER note at the box office #Dude collects a gross of 22 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 A massive festive weekend loading (sic)," the production house posted on X.





Dude is facing competition from Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan, which has collected over ₹5 crore in two days. The box office figures for the sports drama have been on the lower side but steady. Another Tamil release is Harish Kalyan's Diesel, but it is not performing as well.

