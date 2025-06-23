DYK Thalapathy Vijay Married His Die-hard Fan Sangeetha Sornalingam? Know All About The Jana Nayagan Actor's Wife And Kids

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, before he pivots towards a career in politics. While the actor's professional achievements and vast career are widely discussed, little is known about his personal life. The actor had tied the knot in August 1999 to Sangeetha Sornalingam. Despite being married to one of the leading Tamil stars, Sangeetha chooses to live her life away from the public eye. As per reports, she was born in a Sri Lankan Tamil family, and her father is a well-known industrialist.

Thalapathy Vijay's love story is straight out of a romantic comedy

While Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fanfare for his action flicks, his real-life love story is straight out of a romance novel. The actor first met his wife when she was just a fan. However, Sangeetha was no ordinary fan. Based in UK, Vijay's performance in Poove Unakkaga (1996) swooned her so much that she flew down to Chennai, tracked his location and met him while he was shooting for his next. The gesture did not go unnoticed by the actor. He met with her and even invited her to his residence.

It was just in their second meeting that Vijay's parents sensed the romantic tension between them. Playing the catalyst in their love story, they developed a liking for Sangeetha and chose her to be the bride for their son. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Chennai.

A cross-cultural marriage and a picture-perfect family

A file photo of Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam | Image: X

Even though Sangeetha is a Christian, she embraced the Hindu traditions, and the couple got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Jason, in 2000 and daughter Divya in 2005. Just like their mother, Vijay's children also lead a private life. Fans of the actor would know that his son made a brief cameo appearance in the movie Vettaikaran, and his daughter played a role in Theri. As per reports, Jason is all set to make his directorial debut soon, while Divya is completing her higher education.



The turbulence in Vijay's marriage

A file photo of Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam | Image: X

Like all good love stories, Vijay's married life was not free from its villains. Like most public figures, controversies and baseless gossip played antagonist in the love story of Vijay and Sangeetha. In 2023, Sangeetha's absence from key events like filmmaker Atlee's wife's baby shower and the trailer launch of Vijay's Varisu. However, she swiftly but silently shut down all speculations by representing Vijay at the wedding reception of Aishwarya Shankar. Currently, it is reported that Sangeetha, along with the couple's daugther, Divya, stays in London.

Vijay's current marital status: Unknown

