Jana Nayagan OTT Deal Revised After Piracy, Costs Makers Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer ₹70 Crore

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is currently stalled. The Tamil star's "final film" was supposed to make its grand theatrical debut in January this year on Pongal. However, pending censor certification, it did not release as planned. Speculation is rife about Jana Nayagan's new release date, with reports hinting that the team maybe looking at mid-May as its worldwide launch date.

As the movie was awaiting its release, it got leaked online. Local satellite channels also broadcast Jana Nayagan illegally, leading to FIRs and the arrest of those involved. Trouble for the team compounded when Prime Video reportedly backed down from its ₹120 crore OTT deal post the leak. Now, fresh reports claim that the OTT rights offer for Jana Nayagan has been slashed significantly, affecting the potential non-theatrical revenue.

After Prime Video backed down from its initial commitment wrt to Jana Nayagan's streaming rights, ZEE5 is in the race to bag the OTT rights. However, the offer being made now is significantly lower than what the team was making earlier.

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ZEE5 is said to have offered Jana Nayagan team ₹50 crore for the movie's post-theatrical streaming rights, citing the impact of piracy on the film’s business prospects. It’s a huge blow to the producer as the newly quoted price is not even half of the initial deal.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth | Image: X

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