sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |

Published 17:25 IST, September 9th 2024

Jayam Ravi-Aarti Ravi Divorce: Quiet Romance To Secret Wedding & 2 Kids, Their Relationship Timeline

Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti announced divorce after 15 years of marriage. Here's a look back at their relationship which began before their wedding in 2009.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jayam Ravi and Aarti announced divorce
Jayam Ravi and Aarti announced divorce | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:21 IST, September 9th 2024