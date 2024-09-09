Published 17:25 IST, September 9th 2024
Jayam Ravi-Aarti Ravi Divorce: Quiet Romance To Secret Wedding & 2 Kids, Their Relationship Timeline
Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti announced divorce after 15 years of marriage. Here's a look back at their relationship which began before their wedding in 2009.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jayam Ravi and Aarti announced divorce | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:21 IST, September 9th 2024