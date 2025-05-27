Kannappa Hard Drive Containing Crucial Footage Goes Missing A Month Before Film's Release, Netizens Joke 'This Storyline Deserves A Separate Script'

Updated May 27th 2025, 10:36 IST
Kannappa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Vishnu Manchu, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27 after much delay. However, the film has seemingly hit a roadblock.
In a bizarre turn of events, a hard drive containing crucial footage of the Vishnu Manchu starrer has reportedly gone missing. As per several regional publications, a VFX company in Mumbai sent a hard drive with footage from Kannappa via courier. The parcel was received by an office boy, Raghu, from the production house.
He reportedly handed over the critical device to a woman named Charitha. However, troubles began when both Raghu and Charitha went missing along with the hard drive. It is being reported that both staff members could not be contacted by the production house. It is also reported that the executive producer of the film, Reddy Vijay Kumar, has filed a police complaint in the matter. Neither the production house nor any other member of the Kannappa team has confirmed the reports yet.
As soon as the reports of missing hard drives surfaced, social media users took the opportunity to spark a meme fest. While some alleged that the report is a delay tactic from the team itself, others joked that the making of the Vishnu Manchu starrer deserves a movie of its own. For the unversed, the movie was earlier stated to release in April this year. Owing to some post-production work, the release was pushed to June. Now, netizens have reason to believe that by making up reports of a missing hard drive, the makers will use this as a reason to further delay the film.
