Kannappa Hard Drive Containing Crucial Footage Goes Missing A Month Before Film's Release, Netizens Joke 'This Storyline Deserves A Separate Script'

Kannappa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Vishnu Manchu, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27 after much delay. However, the film has seemingly hit a roadblock.

The curious case of Kannappa hard drive

In a bizarre turn of events, a hard drive containing crucial footage of the Vishnu Manchu starrer has reportedly gone missing. As per several regional publications, a VFX company in Mumbai sent a hard drive with footage from Kannappa via courier. The parcel was received by an office boy, Raghu, from the production house.



Also Read: Sonu Sood Flouts Traffic Violation In Old Video, Police Begins Probe

He reportedly handed over the critical device to a woman named Charitha. However, troubles began when both Raghu and Charitha went missing along with the hard drive. It is being reported that both staff members could not be contacted by the production house. It is also reported that the executive producer of the film, Reddy Vijay Kumar, has filed a police complaint in the matter. Neither the production house nor any other member of the Kannappa team has confirmed the reports yet.

Netizens have a field day over the Kannappa team's trouble